Global Intrial Gloves Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Rising Demand for Better Comfort and Performance Drives the Global Market

The market for industrial gloves is expected to expand due to the extensive presence of all service and manufacturing sectors and strict government regulations on workplace safety. Consumers in North America and Europe are very particular about using safety standards and strictly abide by them in any working environment at variend-user industries. Each company doing business in these regions has a specific quality division examining the industrial gloves ordered for use in actual operations. Employees also demand better performance and comfort by making sure they wear gloves during all work-related activities. These gloves are cut-resistant, have a long working life, and have a strong grip. These factors are predicted to increase demand for industrial gloves in these developed regions.

Ansell, a leader in the glove manufacturing industry, has just unveiled a brand-new cut-resistant glove made with the most recent INTERCEPT Technology yarns. These gloves provide the exceptional comfort and dexterity needed in the most demanding industrial settings in the world. As a result of the adoption of fresh, cutting-edge technologies, the market for industrial gloves is anticipated to experience new growth opportunities.

North America is the most significant

global industrial gloves market

shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The introduction of novel products made possible by technological developments is the leading cause of market expansion in the North American region. The development of this market has been fueled by the introduction of innovative products, such as gloves that are temperature-resistant and puncture-proof. These and other factors have led to the most sophisticated industrial gloves being sold in North America. Powdered latex gloves have seen a significant increase in market share in North America thanks to features like excellent protection, reasonable price, comfort, and durability. However, the concern about allergies caused by these gloves has recently led to the development of appropriate replacements like powder-free or synthetic gloves. In North America, disposable gloves are used in varinon-medical settings, such as the food and service industries.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors is expected to increase demand for industrial gloves in Europe. Further, the manufacturing sector, which includes the automotive, aerospace and defense, and chemical manufacturing industries, is likely to grow due to rising consumer demand for goods and services. The demand for disposable industrial gloves from the healthcare industry has significantly increased as a result of the worsening pandemic situation in the European region brought on by the Coronavirus. The demand for industrial gloves is likely to increase during the forecast period from other industries, including the chemical industry, as the European Union is one of the top producers of chemicals used in many processes worldwide. Due to this industry's extensive use of disposable and reusable industrial gloves, the market is anticipated to expand.



The global industrial gloves market

was valued at

USD 1,67,821 million

in 2022. It is estimated to reach

USD 3,92,487.23 million

by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 9.90%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The major key players in the global industrial gloves market are Ansell Ltd, CarepGroup Berhad, GloGroup, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Honeywell International Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Semperit Ag Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad, And Top Glove Corporation Bhd.



In January 2023,

The corporate social responsibility project Superkids Ride & Fly was recently supported by Top Glove Foundation, the "Foundation," the philanthropic arm of Top Glove. The event, organized jointly by Route 77 Harley Davidson Kuala Lumpur Chapter and Route 77 Harley Davidson Kuala Lumpur Chapter, received financial support from the Foundation and sponsorship for lunch and dinner. In April 2023,

Long recognized as a leading provider of jobsite storage, tool rigs and pouches, and knee pads for professionals and DIYers alike, AWP (Advanced Work Products, a Hillman Brand) introduced one of the most comprehensive lines of work gloves.



