Coinhome Exchange Tains Growth With Ongoing Upgrades

On July 7, 2023, CoinHome successfully completed a comprehensive upgrade of its new system. Not only has the user interface, logo, official website, and app received a complete facelift, but the most significant changes have been made to the underlying technology architecture. These changes encompass system architecture, trading/matching engines, security risk control systems, system scalability, and high availability, among other aspects. With the new system upgrade, we are not only focusing on enhancing the user experience but also prioritizing security.

The new CoinHome system adopts advanced technological architecture and security risk control systems to safeguard users' assets. Through multiple security measures such as user identity verification, transaction password settings, and fund security isolation, we can effectively guard against network attacks and financial risks, providing users with a secure and reliable trading environment.

In addition to user-facing improvements, CoinHome's new system has also undergone a complete overhaul of its technical foundation. The enhancements to the system architecture make it more stable, highly scalable, and capable of handling high-concurrency trading demands. The upgrade of the trading/matching engine improves trading efficiency and accuracy, allowing users to execute trades more rapidly. These technological upgrades provide users with a smoother and more efficient trading experience.

System Architecture Upgrade

We have completely rewritten the core architecture, enhancing system stability, reducing downtime for system upgrades, and even enabling minor version upgrades without service interruption. Distributed memory matching technology increases trading concurrency, and the upgraded risk control system effectively safeguards both the platform and user privacy and asset security. This upgrade has significantly improved the user experience in terms of system smoothness and comfort, ensuring a secure and stable trading environment.

High Concurrency

We utilize distributed multi-level caching and queuing technology to improve the system's concurrency processing capacity, reduce data latency and database loads, and use circuit-breaking mechanisms to relieve pressure on the system in high-concurrency environments. We use three high-performance database combination modes to enhance system capacity and response speed. Simultaneously, we build a data center that combines varibusinesses, open data channels, provide a unified API, and reduce redundant development.

High Reliability, Low Latency

We adopt a highly available redundant design, use service clusters for disaster recovery and fault tolerance, and achieve automatic disaster recovery switching through service discovery and election mechanisms. Multiple-level load balancing technology ensures the stable operation of the trading system 24/7. The matching service uses a distributed architecture and full-memory design, with technologies such as memory lock-free queues and memory zero-copy, achieving high performance and low latency. The single-threaded, single-currency matching engine can reach up to 100,000 TPS per second and complete single matches in 20 microseconds. The quote system and order placement system have also undergone memory transformation and upgrades, and the push system is currently undergoing memory transformation. Our goal is to control the internal processing time of the entire trading process, from the next market order to matching, order staupdates, trade notifications, and balance updates, within 5 milliseconds, achieving a high standard of millisecond-level processing performance for single orders.

Easy Scalability and Loose Coupling

Easy Scalability: We use a distributed and microservices architecture, as well as Kubernetes volume orchestration technology, to dynamically expand services based on elastic cloud deployment, satisfying high-capacity trading requirements while maintaining low-latency characteristics. We have also modularized the system, allowing for combination based on business needs.

Loose Coupling of Trading and Settlement: Trading and settlement are separated and loosely coupled, achieving lightweight trading and round-the-clock settlement, reducing risks associated with complex business logic.

Real-time Push

A distributed data push architecture increases market speed by tenfold, provides richer market information, and pushes market data faster. We monitor all valuable indicators and, through pre-event warnings, in-event analysis, and rapid post-event response, push corresponding alarms to responsible personnel through different alert methods such as email, SMS, and phone calls.

Security Upgrade

Wallet Risk Control

The aggregated wallet for funds employs layered deterministic cold wallets and offline signature technology, with machines storing private keys never being connected to the inteto prevent hacker attacks. Moreover, strict controls are implemented internally, requiring multiple-person, multi-signature approvals for withdrawals. Each withdrawal operation by users undergoes automatic verification and human confirmation for double security.

100% Comprehensive Risk Control

Comprehensive risk management, triple financial reconciliation, real-time monitoring of fund security, and proactive intervention in severe alarms. Intelligent monitoring and alarm for asset circulation abnormalities, withdrawal blocking, DDoS defense, traffic cleaning, and over 30 defense mechanisms. A dedicated accounting mechanism monitors all user funds, provides multi-dimensional exclusive reports to ensure fund accuracy, and achieves nearly real-time automatic reconciliation, with data snapshots taken every minute for reconciliation. In case of special situations, our technical team can locate the problem in the first place.

Prevention of MaliciActivities

High-level operation permissions are isolated, and high-risk operations require multiple confirmations. Audit of abnormal logins, attempts at unauthorized operations, high-frequency server access, and abnormal pre-sequence behavior of administrators.

Behavioral Trend Awareness

Big data analysis of user behavior is conducted, monitoring from multiple dimensions, including users, administrators, assets, and servers, to identify special users, discover risks in a timely manner, actively defend against high-risk behaviors, analyze system attacks, and proactively intercept them.

Code Audit

All parts of the system use financial-grade security and encryption technology. The code has undergone third-party detailed audits and penetration testing, and comprehensive security measures have been taken.

Service Upgrade

In this upgrade, we have also launched online customer service to improve user feedback and issue resolution. Users can provide feedback and suggestions to CoinHome through the online customer service feedback channel provided by the new system. CoinHome's customer service team will respond promptly to user feedback and work to resolve user issues. Additionally, CoinHome will analyze and summarize user feedback to improve products and services, continuously enhancing the user experience.

Online customer service will provide you with the following conveniences and support:

Instant Response: Our online customer service team will be available 24/7 to provide immediate support and answers to your questions, no matter when or where you encounter issues or have inquiries.

Personalized Service: Our online customer service representatives will offer personalized assistance and advice based on your specific questions and needs, ensuring you receive the most suitable solutions.

Account Security Support: If you encounter account security issues or require operations like password resets, our online customer service representatives will provide professional technical support and guidance to ensure the security of your account.

App Operation Guidance: Whether you are a novice or an experienced trader, our online customer service representatives will provide guidance and advice on using the CoinHome app for digital asset trading.

These are the key highlights of the CoinHome system's new upgrade. Our goal is to meet the growing demands of our users and to create a stable and efficient trading platform. We aim to set the benchmark for compliant exchanges in the blockchain industry and provide the general public with a“safe, convenient, trustworthy, and transparent” compliant trading environment! Thank you for your continued support.

Supplementary project details: