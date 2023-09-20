Baron Capital Partners With Lengo Therapeutics To Officially Venture Into The Asia-Pacific Market

Following the opening ceremony, Baron Capital and Lengo Therapeutics quickly issued an official joint statement to the media announcing their formal entrance into the Asia-Pacific market and further deepening their partnership. The collaboration signifies a joint effort between Baron Capital and Lengo Therapeutics to bring innovation in bio-pharmaceuticals and the modernization of healthcare supply chain to the Asia-Pacific region. Both parties will integrate their resources and expertise to jointly promote the development of the pharmaceutical industry, offering higher quality and more affordable medicines to the public. Through this collaboration, Baron Capital will leverage its advantages in capital markets and financing to provide more support for Lengo Therapeutics, enhancing its competitiveness in the financing of new biological drug research and development.







John Perry, Vice President of Baron Capital, expressed his optimism at the event:“Over the past few years, Baron Capital's investment in biotech financing development cooperation projects has exceeded $23 billion. Now, we will actively lead Lengo Therapeutics in modernizing the healthcare industry and enhancing its competitiveness in financing new bio-pharmaceutical research projects.”

Vincent, President of Baron Capital's Hong Kong office, added:“Baron Capital is committed to providing the best capital appreciation opportunities for investors and partners, and we are continuously striving for business expansion and technological innovation. We chose Langong because their values align with ours, providing more precise pharmaceutic application at more affordable prices. Lengo choosebased on our successful track record which has laid a solid foundation forin the market. We believe that by deepening our cooperation with excellent companies like Lengo Therapeutics, we can jointly achieve more goals and bring positive changes to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Jim Reynald, Chief Marketing Officer of Lengo Therapeutics, warmly responded:“The partnership with Baron Capital represents an important moment in our journey. It combines our vision for the future of bio-pharmaceuticals with a trusted partner's resources and expertise. Together, we will achieve outstanding achievements in the field of R&D, enhancing the affordability and accessibility of innovative medicines. Our goal is to introduce cutting-edge biotechnological solutions to the Asia-Pacific market to meet its unique needs. This collaboration will create opportunities for companies and researchers in the region, push forward significant advancements, and elevate the biotech standards in the Asia-Pacific area.







After the successful conclusion of the signing ceremony, another important agenda was introduced at the conference: an awards ceremony specially prepared by Baron Capital for its high-performing employees. Vincent, the CEO of Baron Capital's Hong Kong office, received the Best Leader Award, an honor personally presented by Baron Capital's Vice President, John Perry. In addition, Baron Capital also awarded the Best Service Award, which was presented by the Chief Financial Officer, Melonie, to Baron Capital's Senior Instructor, Mr. Mac







(John Perry and Melonie presented the respective awards to the winners)

Through this awards ceremony, Baron Capital conveyed messages of thanks and encouragement to its employees, while also showcasing the company's recognition for outstanding performance. This will further motivate its employees to continue to strive to make greater contributions to the company's development.







The event was a great success and a group photo of all the attending guests was taken to end this meaningful day. As a professional investment institution, Baron Capital commits to continue to foon providing the best financial services for its investors and partners and building a good development platform for its employees to provide innovation and excellence to the bio-pharmaceutical industry in Southeast Asia.