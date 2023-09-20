Dr. Hoansoo Lee,-Founder Of Exabits, Delivered Apelling Presentation At Token2049's R3al World Event







Dr. Lee, a Harvard Business School Ph.D., is currently serving as a co-founder of exaBITS. His extensive background includes being a former managing director of technology investments at Tsinghua Holdings, Inc. Previously, he also served as Staff Economist for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy at the President's Council of Economic Advisers in the White House.







Dr. Hoansoo Lee at R3AL WORLD

In his address, Hoansoo Lee highlighted exaBITS' commitment to democratizing the AI ecosystem, making it accessible and user-friendly for individuals worldwide. The core of exaBITS is a decentralized infrastructure designed to support AI and computationally intensive applications. It empowers users to contribute, train AI models, and offer services without the need for intermediaries, promoting fairness and efficiency within the ecosystem.

Central to exaBITS' vision is the creation of a dynamic digital ecosystem where users actively participate and reap the rewards for their contributions. Users can provide computing resources, train machine learning models, generate content, and share data, fostering an open collaborative environment that encourages innovation.

exaBITS is a member of Google for Startups, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, and Stealth LLX of Harvard i-Lab. These collaborations provide crucial support, including financial backing, expert guidance, services, and business expansion opportunities.

Dr. Lee addressed the pressing issue of rising demand for computational power, a challenge that traditional centralized methods struggle to meet. exaBITS offers a solution through decentralized computing, which ensures continuoperation, addressing scalability limitations.

Privacy and security are paramount concerns in today's AI landscape. exaBITS follows a privacy-centric design, fragmenting and distributing data across nodes to minimize data exposure risk, a crucial step in safeguarding sensitive information.

Dr. Lee introduced the democratized construction model, a key element of exaBITS' strategy. This model allows individuals, even those with personal computers and smartphones, to contribute to the global AI computational network. Economic incentives drive participation, facilitating the development of new computational power and ensuring that the benefits are widely shared.

In conclusion, Hoansoo Lee's presentation illuminated exaBITS' pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized computing. The project's unwavering dedication to accessibility, privacy, and inclusivity reflects its commitment to creating a more equitable and user-friendly digital landscape. exaBITS stands poised to revolutionize the decentralized computing landscape, bringing the benefits of AI to a broader audience while safeguarding privacy and security.