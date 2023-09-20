Otis' Women In Technology ERG Teams Up With Girls For Technology, Inc.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Last week, colleagues from Otis' Women in Technology ERG teamed up with Girls for Technology, Inc. in Hartford, CT for the Building Dreams: Girls Mastering Elevator Engineering event. The Otis team shared information about how elevators work and insights into technological marvels that shape our world through these hands-on activities, revealing the fascinating secrets behind elevator design and operations.
Thank you to all the Otis volunteers who are helping to inspire girls to become the next generation of engineers! Click here to learn more about how Otis is working to encourage early #STEM learning through volunteerism as we work towards 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030.
MENAFN20092023007202015466ID1107108552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.