Otis' Women In Technology ERG Teams Up With Girls For Technology, Inc.

Thank you to all the Otis volunteers who are helping to inspire girls to become the next generation of engineers! Click here to learn more about how Otis is working to encourage early #STEM learning through volunteerism as we work towards 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.