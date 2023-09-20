Tainable Packaging: Increasing Recyclability While Decreasing Energynsumption

To support these efforts, HDG-a machine builder based in Germany and a member of The Packaging Group -is redesigning its machines to help its customers use natural packaging materials, minimize resources, reduce electricity, and monitor energy consumption. And to help make that happen, HDG is making use of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) industrial automation technologies.

In a recent successful project, HDG helped a large European manufacturer rethink product packaging to increase recyclability and reduce energy consumption. The European manufacturer wanted to transition from traditional laminated film packaging, which is difficult to recycle, to 100% recyclable, paper-based bagging.

HDG, which specializes in the horizontal form, fill, and seal systems used to fill and seal bags, is also working with Rockwell to develop an energy monitoring solution that will help the European manufacturer access and visualize data to reduce energy use. As an early result of this work, HDG has uncovered an opportunity to lower the temperature of the heat used to seal bags-which will reduce energy costs by 20%. The video above provides further insights.

Learn more about this innovation in industrial packaging, and how Rockwell is helping original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like HDG to re-engineer machines for sustainability.