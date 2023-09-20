Keybank Provides $71.8 Million Of Financing For New Affordable Hingnstruction In Greenfield, California

The project is being developed by EAH Housing (EAH), Inc, and includes 99 family units and 1 manager unit. There are 27 units with Project-based vouchers set aside for families and farmworkers. The residential units are being built by Nashua, an off-site modular manufacturer in Boise, ID and Swinerton is the general contractor.

KeyBank CDLI provided a $15.99 million taxable construction loan to collateralize Fannie forwardMBS Tax-Exempt Bond (MTEB) public bond offering and $55.38 tax-exempt direct purchase loan to bridge California Accelerator program funds. KeyBanc Capital Markets purchased $55.4 million of 501c3 bonds and provided a floating-to-fix interest rate swap derivative on both loans ($71.37) million.

EAH also received $51.3 million from the California HCD Accelerator funds with an additional $4.6 million from the California Accelerator Supplemental funds. The California Accelerator funds are from Federal COVID relief money in lieu of tax credits. Tax credit and bond allocations were insufficient to fulfill California's affordable housing development demand, and these funds are California's solution for priority projects. Other financing includes $350,000 from Monterey County CDBG funds, $1.9 million Monterey County Housing Trust Funds, $9.0 million in Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant funds, and $400,000 in Build Funds.

EAH Housing is a non-profit corporation founded with the belief that attractive affordable rental housing is the cornerstone to sustainable, healthy, and livable communities. EAH Housing is an established successful nonprofit affordable housing developer founded in 1968. Since then, EAH Housing has become one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the western United States. With a staff of over 700, EAH develops affordable housing, manages 230 properties in California and Hawai'i, and plays a leadership role in local, regional, and national housing advocacy efforts.

Matthew Haas, Hector Zuniga, and Keven Ruf of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing with construction lending and Fannie agency debt. Ila Afsharipour of KeyBanc Capital Markets Public Finance Group provided the bond underwriting.

