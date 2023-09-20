Diversity And Incion Policies Are At Threat Here's How To Keep Them On Track

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) is under fire. In the United States (US), the courts recently ruled that race could no longer be a factor in university admissions, defeating affirmative action policies. There is now a passionate and polarizing debate on whether D&I strategies in the corporate environment lead to equity or bring down meritocracies.

To make matters worse, the narrative of defunding D&I initiatives in the corporate arena can unnerve companies' small D&I teams. As we stand in the throws of this debate, it should be clear that D&I has not been a fleeting trend and remains an imperative that shapes the fabric of organizations and society.

