Bookmyshow Cancels Singer Shubh's Show Amid India-Canada Row, Set To Refund Tickets

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "BookMyShow cancelled an upcoming India tour by Punjabi- Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh on Wednesday amid an unprecedented diplomatic crisis. The artist came under scrutiny this week for his purportedly pro-Khalistan views and social media posts. The announcement came soon after boAt decided to withdraw sponsorship from his upcoming tour and cricketer Virat Kohli unfollowed the singer on Instagram.\"Singer Shubhneet Singh's Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction,\" it said.The company said it would grant a full refund on tickets within 7-10 days.
ALSO READ: BJP youth wing removes posters of Canadian singer Shubh in Mumbai – Here's whyThe Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing has accused Singh of supporting the Khalistan movement and submitted a memorandum to the Mumbai Police Commissioner demanding strict action against him. The political group also called for his performances to be cancelled and announced plans to launch a protest.“Shubh has more than 1 million followers on social media, including youth from India. Recently, on March 23, he posted a map of India without Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on his Instagram account, and another post in the form of a post-story under the name 'Pray for Punjab'. This is a direct violation of India's integrity. There is no place for such traitors in our country,” said BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana.As the matter gained prominence #UninstallBookMyShow became a top trend on X (nee Twitter) with furinetizens calling for the ticketing platform to be 'cancelled'.Earlier this week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that New Delhi had a hand in the recent killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While India has dismissed the assertion as absurd, it worsened the already poor relations between the two countries and threw cold water on trade talks.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN20092023007365015876ID1107108533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.