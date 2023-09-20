Reliance Jio Introduces 6 Airfiber Plans With FREE Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscription

The JioAirFiber Wi-Fi box will be free, and consumers will just need to pay the installation price and recharge with one of the recently introduced Jio AirFiber plans, according to the company's official statement. The subscriptions include access to over 16 over-the-top (OTT) apps, more than 550 digital TV channels, and Intespeeds of up to 1Gbps. Let's examine each Jio AirFiber package in depth along with its OTT advantages.

Jio has introduced 6 AirFiber tariffs with fast inteand extra perks. The two types of these programmes are AirFiber and AirFiber Max.

Jio AirFiber Rs 599 package : With this plan, Jio is providing unlimited inteat a speed of 30 Mbps for a period of 30 days. Through digital TV and 14 OTT applications, users will also get access to more than 550 digital channels, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others.

Jio AirFiber Rs 899 package: Users will receive 100 Mbps intespeed for 30 days with this plan. Access to 14 OTT applications and 550+ digital channels, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others, is another perk.

The most costly monthly Jio AirFiber package with 100 Mbps intespeed is the Rs. 1199 plan . Access to 550+ digital channels and 1 OTT app, such as Netflix, Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema premium, and others, are additional perks.

Jio is providing its AirFiber Max package for Rs. 1499 in a few places. Customers who purchase the Rs 1499 subscription will receive 30 days of 300 Mbps inteaccess. Access to 550+ digital channels and OTT applications, such as Netflix Basic, Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others, is another perk that is comparable.

Jio AirFiber Max Rs 2499: This package includes 550+ digital channels and OTT applications, including Netflix Standard, Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others, along with 500 Mbps intebandwidth for 30 days.

Jio AirFiber Max Rs 3999 : This package from Jio includes 550+ digital channels and OTT applications, such as Netflix Premium, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others, coupled with 1 Gbps intespeed for 30 days.

Before ordering Jio AirFiber, make sure it's offered in your region by visiting the Jio website or contacting customer care. Then, you may contact Jio by sending a missed call to 60008-60008 on WhatsApp, browsing to their website, or stopping by a Jio Store. Jio will clarify when the services are offered in your building once you have enrolled.

