NTA Exam Calendar: Key Dates For JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, NEET 2024 Examinations

Here are the key dates:

JEE Main 2024:



Session-1: January 24 to February 1, 2024 Session-2: April 1 to 15, 2024

NEET-UG 2024: May 5, 2024

CUET-UG 2024: May 15 to 31, 2024

CUET-PG 2024: March 11 to 28, 2024

UGC2024 (Session-1): June 10 to 21, 2024

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programs at IITs, NITs, and variother engineering institutes, and it also serves as a qualification test for IIT JEE Advanced. NEET UG is the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses nationwide.

For more detailed information and updates on NTA examinations, you can visit the following official websites:



JEE Main 2024: jeemain.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2024: neet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2024: cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024: cuet.nta.nic.in UGC2024: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA has confirmed that the results for all Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations will be announced within three weeks after the exams' conclusion. Specifically, for NEET (UG) 2024, the results are expected to be declared by the second week of June 2024. While this exam calendar provides tentative dates in advance, please note that the tentative dates for the ICAR entrance exam are not included in the current list.