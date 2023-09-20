NTA Exam Calendar: Key Dates For JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, NEET 2024 Examinations

(MENAFN- AsiNews) The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the examination schedule for varientrance exams, including JEE Main, CUET-UG, CUET-PG, NEET, and UGCfor the 2024-25 academic session.
JEE Main is conducted to facilitate admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programs available at IITs NITs, and variother participating engineering colleges. Additionally, it serves as the prerequisite examination for those aspiring to appear for the IIT JEE Advanced. On the other hand, NEET UG is designed for individuals seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses offered by institutions nationwide.
Here are the key dates:
JEE Main 2024:
Session-1: January 24 to February 1, 2024 Session-2: April 1 to 15, 2024
NEET-UG 2024: May 5, 2024
CUET-UG 2024: May 15 to 31, 2024
CUET-PG 2024: March 11 to 28, 2024
UGC2024 (Session-1): June 10 to 21, 2024
JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programs at IITs, NITs, and variother engineering institutes, and it also serves as a qualification test for IIT JEE Advanced. NEET UG is the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses nationwide.
For more detailed information and updates on NTA examinations, you can visit the following official websites:
JEE Main 2024: jeemain.nta.nic.in NEET UG 2024: neet.nta.nic.in CUET UG 2024: cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET PG 2024: cuet.nta.nic.in UGC2024: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
NTA has confirmed that the results for all Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations will be announced within three weeks after the exams' conclusion. Specifically, for NEET (UG) 2024, the results are expected to be declared by the second week of June 2024. While this exam calendar provides tentative dates in advance, please note that the tentative dates for the ICAR entrance exam are not included in the current list.
MENAFN20092023007385015968ID1107108509
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.