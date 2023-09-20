Amid Rumours Of Strained Relation, Babar Azam Gives Shaheen Afridi Big Hug At Pakistan Pacer's Wedding

Numerimages and videos capturing Babar and Shaheen's heartfelt moments during the event have surfaced on social media. Not only have these visuals dispelled the interumours, but they have also underscored the strong brotherly bond between the two players.

These captivating visuals not only served to debunk any lingering interumours about their relationship but also illuminated the profound brotherly bond shared by these two cricketing icons. The genuine warmth and camaraderie displayed at the wedding reaffirmed that the world of cricket extends far beyond the boundaries of the pitch, emphasising the enduring friendships forged in the pursuit of a shared passion.

Also Read:

Shahid Kapoor's fun encounter with Pandya brothers during Ambani's Ganpati Puja