Karnataka: Water Release From Kabini And KRS Dam, Started From Monday

Out of this daily release, 2,171 cusecs of water are being provided from KRS, while 1,663 cusecs are sourced from the Kabini reservoir. Additionally, the remaining 1,166 cusecs will flow into Tamil Nadu along with the collected rainwater at the dam's base. This collective discharge amounts to over 5,000 cusecs, encompassing both rainwater and water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, destined for Tamil Nadu.

Amid the ongoing Cauvery River water dispute, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has proposed that a lasting solution can only be achieved if Karnataka's political parties and organizations unite and consider the possibility of leaving the Indian union system.



Kumaraswamy highlighted that Karnataka has faced Tamil Nadu's dominance over Cauvery water since before India's independence. To reach a reasonable resolution, he suggested that a decisive action like exiting the union system may be necessary. He urged political entities such as Congress, BJP, farmers, and pro-Kannada organizations to collaborate on this matter.

Kumaraswamy questioned why the central government did not offer financial support for the dam's construction when Karnataka provided the resources. He stressed that Karnataka has endured this issue for two centuries and queried whether it should still be considered part of a union system. He called on Karnataka's political parties to put aside their differences and work together to address the Cauvery issue, similar to how Tamil Nadu unites. He expressed disappointment that politics has become entangled in this matter.

Regarding Tamil Nadu's continued actions, Kumaraswamy weighed how long Karnataka could tolerate this and suggested that the state may have to make a difficult decision in the future. He noted that if Tamil Nadu defies the water release order, they might face legal consequences, including imprisonment, and paramilitary forces could be deployed. He expressed frustration that this issue has become tied up in regional politics.

He also criticized Tamil Nadu for allowing water to flow into the sea for four years without scrutiny. He argued that Karnataka should be able to build a dam with its own resources without needing permission and questioned the nature of the union system. He emphasized the imperative for all political parties to set aside their political interests and cooperate to find a permanent solution to the ongoing river water distribution problem.