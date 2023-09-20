Black Cats To Friday The 13Th-7 Things Brings Bad Luck And Poverty

Superstition-based beliefs about certain activities causing bad luck differ by culture and person. Others may not consider ill luck or poverty-inducing acts.

Opening an umbrella indoors is said to bring bad luck in varisuperstitions.



In some cultures, accidentally breaking a plate or dish is seen as a sign of impending financial difficulties or bad luck.



The belief that a ladder standing against a wall creates a triangle, symbolising the Holy Trinity, and destroying it was irreverent may have inspired this superstition.

In many Western cultures, Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day, leading to varisuperstitions and avoidance behaviors.



In some cultures, black cats are associated with bad luck or evil. Crossing paths with a black cat is believed to bring misfortune.



In some cultures, breaking a mirror is believed to bring seven years of bad luck.



Sweeping the house at night is considered unlucky in some cultures, as it is believed to sweep away good fortune.

