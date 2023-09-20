Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Drop First-Ever Photos Of Their Newborn Son Riot Rose

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second son Riot Rose's name holds a special significance. As per Entertainment Tonight, 35-year-old Rihanna and 34-year-old A$AP Rocky are fond of flowers. While Rocky loves to decorate his house with fresh flowers, He loves to have real flowers on his grill. The favourite flowers of Rihanna are roses. So, it is definitely not a surprise that the singing sensations decided to name their newborn based on a flower - particularly a rose.

A$AP Rocky got dressed in a green-checkered shirt that he teamed up with a white vest and loose-fitted, light-blue denim jeans. RZA got dressed quite fashionably. The toddler wore a grey sweatshirt with yellow sleeves, a red collar and blue denim. The little one looked dashing with an uber-cool, black leather jacket. The family of four posed for the pictures in an outdoor setting at night, near a car, presumably on their driveway.

Admirers of Rihanna were quick to react to the family photos, excited to have seen Riot Rose's first baby snaps. "We never getting that album, she looks too happy here," joked one user. Another called the images to be "Gorgeous." Others went all hearts in the comments.

