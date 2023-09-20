India Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals And Students In Canada

"Recent threats have notably focused on Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. In light of these developments, Indian nationals are advised to refrain from visiting areas and venues in Canada that have witnessed such incidents," as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sikhs for Justice issues warning to Indian-origin community amid Nijjar killing controversy

Earlier, in the wake of the Nijjar killing controversy, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistani organization banned in India since 2019, had issued a threat aimed at Indian-origin Hinresiding in Canada.

SFJ's legal counsel, Gurpatwant Pannun, delivered the message in a viral video, urging "Indo-Hindus" to leave Canada and return to India. Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist in India, accused these individuals of supporting India while suppressing the speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

Brazen calls for ban on RSS in Canada, threats to Indo-Canadian Hindus... Trudeau claims embolden Khalistanis

The Nijjar killing row revolves around the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, who was wanted in India for his involvement in numerterror attacks.

Nijjar died on June 18 when he was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey.