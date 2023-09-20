Love Naruto? One Piece To Bleach-7 Anime Series, Just Like Naruto

If you enjoyed "Naruto" and are looking for a similar anime series with themes of friendship, adventure, and supernatural abilities, here are seven anime you might enjoy.

In a world where superpowers are common, Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy, strives to become a hero. My Hero Academia explores themes of heroism and self-discovery.



Fairy Tail follows the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and his friends in the Fairy Tail guild as they take on varimissions and face powerful adversaries.



Bleach follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager who gains the powers of a Soul Reaper, a celestial being responsible for defending humans from evil spirits.

In this anime, Gon Freecss, a young child who wants to be a Hunter, searches for his absent father. It follows the main characters' development via thrilling adventures and conflicts, like Naruto.

This anime follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who use alchemy to find the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment.



The direct sequel to Naruto, Naruto Shippuden continues the story of Naruto Uzumaki as he matures and faces even more significant challenges.



The long-running One Piece story follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew searching for the mythical gold. Like Naruto, it stresses camaraderie and determination.