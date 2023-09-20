Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT To Release On THIS Date; Is The Movie Patriotic?

As the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule is announced, why did the makers choose this date? Are they planning to bring out something different for the masses on a patriotic flavour front, or will Pushpa 2: The Rule leave any strong message? The release date is building suspense for the biggie, and everyone is eager to know what uniqueness the makers have in store to offer this time.







The actor is preparing for the sequel to his 2021 smash 'Pushpa: The Rise,' titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which is set to be released on August 15, 2024. Previously, the actor discussed 'The Rule,' stating that the film will be bigger and more thrilling than the last instalment, replete with better action sequences, story-telling, and a finale.

The Sukumar-directed film has virtually done filming and is in the post-production stage. Aside from that, the 'Sarrainodu' star plans to make his Hollywood debut at an unspecified date and with an untitled project.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.