Canadian Singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour Cancelled In India Amid Growing Anger

"Singer Shubhneet Singh's Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will get done within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction," the platform said. BookMyShow has not commented on the ongoing outrage.

However, the move has come after the brand boAt withdrew its sponsorship for the India tour of Shubh. BoAt said on X (previously known as Twitter), "At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour."

For the unversed, Shubh was set and scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event. He had also planned a three-month-long tour in India. He was about to perform in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

