Harris Teeter Delivery Launches In Washington, DC Featuring Innovative Temperaturentrolled Delivery Trucks

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter's innovative grocery delivery is now available to customers across the Washington, D.C. metro area. From tried-and-true favorites to hard-to-find unique ingredients, all the high-quality groceries Harris Teeter customers expect are guaranteed to arrive fresh - bringing "your neighborhood market" right to your front door.

With Harris Teeter Delivery, groceries are handled meticulously by Harris Teeter's valued associates to maintain their original temperature throughout the entire delivery process – never breaking the cold chain .

Groceries are packed onto the signature Harris Teeter refrigerated red delivery truck - with frozen items packed in dry ice until they reach the customer.

"Our focus on never breaking the cold chain ensures delivery matches the experience of shopping in person," said

Bill Rhyne, senior director of operations support for Harris Teeter. "With our state-of-the-art delivery trucks, every item remains at the proper temperature throughout the delivery; your ice cream always arrives frozen."

And now, customers can sign up for a free trial of Harris Teeter Pass

membership, giving them 30 days of free delivery, 2X Harris Teeter fuel points and exclusive savings.

Harris Teeter Delivery at a glance:



Harris Teeter Delivery offers more than 30,000 items including fresh produce, meats and seafood, and exclusive items from Harris Teeter brands like Boar's Head fresh-cut deli meat.

Orders are delivered via temperature-controlled Harris Teeter Delivery trucks.

Delivery drivers are uniformed Harris Teeter associates, committed to handling groceries with care and professionalism.

Harris Teeter Delivery uses technology to ensure drivers are on the fastest route, to minimize driving time and ensure groceries arrive as quickly as possible.

Delivery orders can be placed through the Harris Teeter website and the Harris Teeter app available on Google Play and Apple . Customers earn the same VIC and Fuel Points shopping online as in-store.

The convenience of Harris Teeter Delivery is especially beneficial for customers with limited mobility, households without a car, busy families and customers without easy access to a Harris Teeter.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com

and follow Harris Teeter on Instagram

and Facebook.



About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

