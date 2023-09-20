Wednesday, 20 September 2023 10:18 GMT

Russia To China: 10 Countries With Toughest Visa Regime For Indians


(MENAFN- AsiNews) Russia to China: 10 countries with toughest vregime for Indians include Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia, each with specific requirements and restrictions. Vrules may change, so check with embassies before travel



Getting vfor Afghanistan is a real task given the political instability in the countries. Most countries issue against travelling here



Indian tourists usually require a vfor Iran. They can obtain a tourist visa, usually with an invitation letter or with a tour company based in Iran



You need a letter of invitation from a sponsor in Turkmenistan to obtain vapproval to travel here



Indian travelers need a vfor Libya. They must apply through the Libyan embassy, usually with an invitation from a local host



Indian citizens can visit North Korea as part of an organized tour. A specialized travel agency handles the vprocess, and it's tightly controlled



Vis needed for Indian visitors to Syria. The process involves applying at the Syrian embassy with an invitation letter



The Russian government is going to ask you innumerable questions It also asks for a list of the places travelled to in the last 10 years



India passport holders need a vto visit China. Tourist and business visas are common, requiring an invitation letter or an itinerary for tourism

