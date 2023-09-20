(MENAFN- AsiNews) Russia to China: 10 countries with toughest vregime for Indians include Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia, each with specific requirements and restrictions. Vrules may change, so check with embassies before travel
Russia to China: 10 countries with strict vpolicies for Indians, including Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, and more. Verify rules before travel
Getting vfor Afghanistan is a real task given the political instability in the countries. Most countries issue against travelling here
Indian tourists usually require a vfor Iran. They can obtain a tourist visa, usually with an invitation letter or with a tour company based in Iran
You need a letter of invitation from a sponsor in Turkmenistan to obtain vapproval to travel here
Indian travelers need a vfor Libya. They must apply through the Libyan embassy, usually with an invitation from a local host
Indian citizens can visit North Korea as part of an organized tour. A specialized travel agency handles the vprocess, and it's tightly controlled
Vis needed for Indian visitors to Syria. The process involves applying at the Syrian embassy with an invitation letter
The Russian government is going to ask you innumerable questions It also asks for a list of the places travelled to in the last 10 years
India passport holders need a vto visit China. Tourist and business visas are common, requiring an invitation letter or an itinerary for tourism
MENAFN20092023007385015968ID1107108465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.