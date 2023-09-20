Do You Know Apple Watch Series 9 Is NOT The 1St Smartwatch With Tap Feature?

Similarly, Android phones are now delivering capabilities similar to those that Apple introduced with the Dynamic Island notch on the iPhone 14 Pros. It is understandable for the firm to assert that the new double-tap gesture on the Apple Watch Series 9 is a welcome improvement to its wearable and will benefit millions of people.

But do you know the Apple Watch Series 9 is not the first gadget to enable this capability? That honour really belongs to Samsung, its closest rival, which has added tap gesture functionality to the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5, and most recent Watch 6 series. The One UI 5 Watch version, which is based on the Wear OS 4 platform jointly created by Google and Samsung, offers the capability.

With this gesture capability, owners of Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches introduced in the last two years may manage varisettings by forming a fist, tapping the thumb with the index finger, and more.

Samsung calls its feature Universal Gestures.







These are not turned on by default, however you may check for the functionality in the Accessibility section of the Galaxy Watch 4/5/6's Settings page. Once enabled, Samsung will present you with a variety of choices for the wristwatch, including "shake," "nod," and "knock-knock" gesture modes.

The base model of the Apple Watch Series 9 costs Rs 41,900, while the Watch Ultra 2 starts at Rs 89,900 in India. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is sold in the nation for around Rs 40,000.

