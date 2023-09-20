ISL 2023-24: From Parthib Gogoi To Vibin Mohanan - 5 Young Indian Players To Watch Out For This Season

The eagerly anticipated new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is almost here, and it could hold significant promise for the next generation of aspiring footballers looking to make their mark in this landmark season.

While established names like Diego Mauricio, Noah Sadaoui, Greg Stewart, and Dimitri Petratos aim to build upon their previseason's successes, the dawn of a new season introduces a wave of young talents hungry for the chance to carve out their own legacy.

Over the years, the ISL has been a breeding ground for budding football prodigies who have not only showcased their immense potential but have also fulfilled their promise, earning admiration from fans across the nation. True to tradition, the ISL 2023-24 season is expected to unveil a fresh crop of young talents who are eager to light up the pitch with their skills and enthusiasm.

Here, we take a closer look at some promising young Indian players who should be on your radar in the upcoming ISL 2023-24 season.

Parthib Gogoi (NorthEast United FC)

In the previseason, despite NorthEast United FC's forgettable performance, they unearthed a true talent in Parthib Gogoi. The young winger-forward, signed from the Indian Arrows, quickly adapted to his new team, becoming a regular in the ISL. In his debut season, he impressed with three goals and an assist in 18 appearances. Gogoi's skills shone in the 2023 Durand Cup, where he netted four goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Shillong Lajong FC, making him one of the most promising prospects to watch in the upcoming season.

Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC)

A product of the Kerala Blasters FC youth system, 20-year-old Mohanan made sporadic appearances in the Blasters' midfield during the 2022-23 season, earning his ISL debut after a standout performance in the 2022 Durand Cup. With four ISL appearances under his belt last season, he showcased his vision and skills. Over the summer, he trained with Greece's OFI Crete first team, gaining valuable experience, and later participated in the Durand Cup, contributing three assists in two matches. Armed with this pre-season experience, Mohanan looks to further develop his talents in the upcoming ISL campaign.

Abdul Rabeeh (Hyderabad FC)

Despite promising performances in the last two ISL seasons and his contribution with assists, Rabeeh faced challenges in breaking into the starting lineup due to the presence of experienced players in his position. However, with the departures of Halicharan Narzary and Rohit Danu, Rabeeh now has the opportunity to secure a starting role. Known for his speed and trickery on the wing, he possesses excellent ball control, making him adept at taking on defenders and delivering precise crosses. Rabeeh joined Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season and was part of the ISL Cup-winning squad.

Muhammed Nemil (FC Goa)

The young attacking midfielder made a significant impression during the 2021 Durand Cup, where his exceptional dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability stood out. Nemil netted four goals in six matches as Goa emerged victoriin Kolkata, defeating Mohammedan SC in the final. However, injuries disrupted what was expected to be a breakthrough moment in his career. Now, with his return to the squad and the guidance of head coach Manolo Marquez, known for nurturing young talents, Nemil has a golden opportunity this season to showcase his talents in the league. His elusive runs could pose challenges for ISL defenders, making him a likely fixture in the Gaurs' lineup for the upcoming season.

Samuel Kynshi (Punjab FC)

Hailing from Meghalaya, 23-year-old Kynshi's journey began with Shillong Lajong FC. He made a significant impact in the I-League, particularly with Real Kashmir FC, where he showcased his versatility across varimidfield positions. In the last season, he made 21 appearances, contributing six goals and five assists. Now, having transferred to the newly promoted ISL team Punjab FC, Kynshi aims to build on his previseason's success. Under the guidance of head coach Staikos Vergetis, he looks to further develop his skills and establish a strong presence in the upcoming ISL season.