ECI Uses Comic Books To Create Awareness About Elections Among Children; Check Details

The ECI aims to distribute 30,000 copies of these comic books free of charge to children. Additionally, digital copies of the comics will be made available.





In a tweet, the ECI spokesperson said, "Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Raaka, Dhamaka Singh, Billoo, and other comic characters will now create awareness among children about elections. In a unique initiative, the comic book, 'Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal,' published by Pran Comics, was released by the Commission today."

It is reportedly said that Chacha Chaudhary, known for his lightning-fast intellect, will play a central role in conveying important messages about the electoral process to children.

This initiative is part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP), which is the ECI's flagship program for voter education and awareness.

SVEEP's primary objective is to foster a participative democracy in India by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make informed decisions during elections. The program utilizes variinterventions tailored to the socio-economic, cultural, and demographic characteristics of different regions and populations.

With assembly elections scheduled in four states (Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana) later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the ECI's efforts to educate young minds about the importance of elections and voting are particularly timely.