Heroicu Selects Workhe As Agency Of Rrd To Evolve Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HeroicU Harnesses Innovative Education to Propel Prosperity The most important driver in whether a child is successful at reading or not, is relevance”” - Dr Tom Reed, VP of Development for Heroic OhioOHIO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- HeroicU , a pioneering force in workforce development, is set to revolutionize education through a strategic partnership naming Workhouse as Agency of Record. This collaboration represents a pivotal step toward reshaping the future of learning. As the Public Relations Agency of Record, Workhouse will direct a program of international branded visibility for HeroicU, including global public relations, domestic promotions, and celebrity partnerships. The assignment is effective immediately.
A Transformation in Education: HeroicU is on a mission to assist the existing education system in delivering prepared and motivated workers into our communities, starting in K-6, as this is when education needs to start building a world-leading skilled workforce in the USA. The core mission of HeroicU is to address a critical issue: the bottom 40% of students consistently score 10-20% lower on state reading and math tests starting in the 3rd grade. They need social and emotional help; they need motivation to succeed, and most of all they need hope. We can deliver an extra 30 mins per day without any classroom or teacher time, and we guarantee our results.
Breaking Generational Cycles: Many of these students and their parents are trapped in generational cycles that seem impossible to escape. HeroicU has harnessed technology, specifically their kid-driven, game-based skills learning platform called Heroic Game Day, to break these cycles.
Engaging Students and Empowering Parents: HeroicU's approach not only engages students through relevant skill-building games but also connects with parents. It helps parents see the myriad opportunities within their communities to upskill and improve their social standing. These skills are integrated into gameplay through collaboration with the business community, educators, and gamers.
Scalable and Predictable Learning Outcomes: HeroicU's technology-driven approach is scalable, with predictable learning outcomes. Whether it's one family or millions, the impact remains consistent. By connecting with and engaging these families, HeroicU is ushering the bottom 40% of the population into the current and future workforce, effectively addressing workforce shortages within communities that are right under our noses.
The Rising Tide of Disadvantaged Families: HeroicU's strategy aims to lift disadvantaged families, ultimately benefiting the entire community as they become productive contributors.
A Bold Guarantee Backed by Data: HeroicU is confident in the data it has collected and will guarantee results. If students spend at least 30 minutes per day, 5 days a week, completing Heroic Game Day missions and do not improve their state reading and math assessment scores to proficiency and above, HeroicU will provide continued service and coaching at no cost.
A Perfect Storm for Scaling Workforce Development: Several factors align to create the perfect storm for scaling HeroicU's workforce development platform, including high student learning loss, a growing shortage of teachers and classroom learning time, the desire of parents for greater influence in their children's education, the need for a more effective education system, and corporate America's interest in shaping its future workforce.
A Win-Win-Win for All: This partnership promises to benefit all stakeholders: students, families, businesses, communities, and schools.
To arrange an interview with HeroicU Founder Scott Dow, contact Workhouse, CEO Adam Nelson via or telephone +1 212. 645. 8006.
HeroicU is a leading workforce development company committed to preparing today's students and families for the challenges of the New Workforce. The organization focuses on skills development, engagement, and accountability, fundamentally transforming education on a global scale. The Heroic Team comprises approximately 100 experts in game-based learning, social and economic success, health and wellness, 21st-century skills, and character development. With a collective experience of providing learning to over 10 million K-6 students, the team is committed to creating the world's largest and most impactful global learning community for kids and their families. For more information, visit, heroicu.org
WORKHOUSE is one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 25 years of service, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Workhouse has an impressive roster of clients, including Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galeries Lafayette, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Chase Contemporary, Versace, and AvroKO. The agency is known for offering unconventional services across a wide range of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. For more information, visit Workhousepr.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107108459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.