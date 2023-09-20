Premier BPO Receives Two Prestigi Awards At SOCAP Impact Awards Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Outsourcing firm Receives Recognition from the Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals Congratulations to Premier BPO on receiving both the SOCAP and Stevie Awards...Premier's hard work, cooperation and dedication has definitely contributed to the success we enjoy at BigRentz.” - Tom Belmont, COO, BigRentzTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Premier BPO , a U.S.-based outsourcing and co-sourcing provider, is thrilled to announce its recognition at the Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals (SOCAP) Impact Awards Gala. Premier BPO's team was honored with two awards: The SOCAP Customer Service Star and the SOCAP Supreme Trainer.
These accolades underscore Premier BPO's commitment to delivering quality customer service through innovative training and ongoing improvements. They highlight the effectiveness of offshore outsourcing in achieving high-quality results.
Two separate individuals, Daniel Smith (Customer Service Star) and Trisha Cue(Supreme Trainer), representing Premier BPO's client teams for AMP Smart and BigRentz respectively, were honored with the awards. These accolades acknowledge their exceptional efforts reflecting Premier BPO's values for providing continulearning and putting the customer first.
The SOCAP IMPACT Customer Service Star Award is given to an individual who demonstrates outstanding customer service skills, knowledge, and professionalism. The award is judged on a number of factors, including customer satisfaction, problem-solving skills, and the ability to go above and beyond traditional customer service.
The SOCAP IMPACT Supreme Trainer award is presented to the individual that has demonstrated outstanding expertise and excellence in training and development within the customer service industry. This year, the award was presented to Premier BPO for their exceptional training programs and contributions to improving service delivery to BigRentz' customers.
Premier BPO celebrates these multiple awards with its clients, striving to be a co-sourcing partner that is a seamless extension of its client's business.
Premier BPO shares SOCAP International's mission in fostering strong business partnerships and providing support solutions to address associated challenges and enhance workflow. With over 1000 members from 200 industry leadingcompanies, Premier BPO was recognized for 2 out of 5 awards.
David Shapiro, COO of Premier BPO and a longtime member in the SOCAP community, commented, "I'm extremely proud of our team, Trisha Cueand Daniel Smith. Our award winners exemplify the values and dedication we have to our clients."
“Premier BPO's partnership mentality and relentless pursuit of process improvement align seamlessly with our values at AMP Smart. The teams in the Philippines and Pakistan consistently deliver dedicated customer care, reinforcing the strength of our collaboration.” – recently commented, Angela Holliday, VP Customer Experience of AMP Smart.
BigRentz' COO, Tom Belmont expressed: "Congratulations to Premier BPO on receiving both the SOCAP and Stevie Awards. It is no surprise toat BigRentz that Premier would be so honored. Premier is a well-regarded partner at BigRentz with whom we have a solid relationship. Premier's hard work, cooperation and dedication has definitely contributed to the success we enjoy at BigRentz."
SOCAP President and CEO, Marie Shubin added:“SOCAP Impact Awards, recognize individuals who have created a lasting impact on the Association or the CX Industry. They are the game changers, whose legacy will live on and improve the industry and our SOCAP Association for everyone else. SOCAP is proud of their efforts and honored to recognize such a dedicated group of recipients.”
Premier BPO has a longstanding relationship with SOCAP, fostering collaboration and growth. For images from the SOCAP Impact Awards Gala Night, please visit our gallery here .
Contact:
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be an integral part of its client's business processes by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client's organization. The company offers co-sourcing across multiple functions for several industries through its global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes and has been serving clients since 2003.
About BigRentz:
BigRentz is an equipment rental company known for simplifying the equipment rental process. With a diverse fleet of machinery, they serve professionals and DIY enthusiasts through a user-friendly online platform.
About AMP Smart:
AMP Smart specializes in smart home security services, devices, and solar solutions since 2007. Their mission is to provide peace of mind to homeowners by combining technology with 24-hour surveillance features and dedicated customer service.
About SOCAP:
The SOCAP Impact Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in customer service. These awards have been an integral part of the industry for over 15 years, having more than a thousand members (200 in theand Canada), recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions from organizations across sectors. For more information, please visit socap.org.
