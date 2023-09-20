10 Dreamy Places To Visit When In Prague

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Prague, the Czech Republic's capital, offers a fantasy-like experience with its enchanting places like Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, and the Lennon Wall, transporting visitors to a world of historical grandeur, magic, and artistry
The grandeur of the castle, with its Gothic, Romanesque, and Baroque elements, is truly enchanting
This iconic bridge, with its statues and cobblestones, has an otherworldly charm. It's especially magical in the early morning or late evening when the crowds thin out
The heart of Prague's Old Town is a stunning place with colorful buildings, the famAstronomical Clock, and a general atmosphere that feels like stepping into a medieval fantasy
Takes you through lush gardens and forests, and at the top, you'll find an observation tower that looks like a miniature Eiffel Tower, offering breathtaking views of the city
This historic fort overlooking the Vltava River is surrounded by parkland and feels like a hidden fortress from a fantasy novel
Covered in graffiti, this wall is a symbol of peace and love. It's like stepping into a vibrant dreamscape of colors and messages
This nearby town is famfor the Sedlec Ossuary, also known as the Bone Church. It's a macabre but utterly unique site with bones arranged in artistic patterns
This library's ornate Baroque interior filled with antique books and globes feels like a scene from an old wizard's lair
Taking a boat ride along the Vltava River offers a different perspective of Prague. The city's beautiful architecture is even more magical at sunset
