PM Modi's Whatsapp Channel Achieves Milestone With 1 Million Followers In 24 Hours

The channel's rapid success underscores the importance of leveraging digital technology to engage with the public and disseminate information, further cementing PM Modi's position as a leader in the digital age.

PM Modi's first post on his WhatsApp channel features an image of him inside the newly-constructed Parliament building, along with a welcoming caption.

"Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building," the caption read.

WhatsApp channels serve as a powerful one-way communication tool, providing users with a direct line to a select group of individuals. The convenience of this feature ensures instant and seamless connectivity via WhatsApp app and web versions.

