Anil Kapoor Files Suit In Delhi High Court; Actor Seeks Personality Rights

“The court has after a detailed hearing granted an order acknowledging my personality rights and restraining all offenders from misusing my personality attributes including my name, image, likeness, voice etc. without my permission in any manner including through artificial intelligence, deep fakes, GIFs. etc. my intention is not to interfere with anyone's freedom of expression or to penalise anyone. My personality is my life's work and I've worked hard to build it. With this lawsuit, I'm seeking protection of my personality rights to prevent its misuse in any way, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence that are easily misused to the detriment of the owners of such rights.”

Anil Kapoor's name, likeness, voice, or any other feature of his identity may not be used by anybody to produce items, ringtones, or other products, according to the ruling issued by Justice Prathiba M. Singh.

In cases where such actions are likely to infringe against Kapoor's rights, the Court additionally prohibited the use of artificial intelligence systems to morph his image as well as the usage of his image in GIFs for monetary benefit or commercial purposes.

