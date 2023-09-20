Cristiano Ronaldo In WWE? Al-Nassr Star Could Feature In Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel Event

Ronaldo's presence has already had a significant impact on Saudi Arabia's sporting landscape. Since his record-breaking $215 million per season transfer in December 2022, Ronaldo has turned Al-Nassr into a football sensation, not only on the pitch but also off it, sparking a surge in viewership, fan engagement, and social media activity in Saudi football.

Now, WWE aims to capitalize on this opportunity to their events to new heights in the region. According to reports in Spanish publication AS, WWE's new owners, Endeavor, are eager to enhance the profile and potential earnings of the Crown Jewel event by including Ronaldo. Furthermore, WWE may be considering offering Ronaldo a substantial appearance fee as part of the deal.

WWE has already hosted the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia four times, beginning in 2018, with the most recent installment being the 2023 Night of Champions event. Ronaldo's arrival in Al-Nassr has drawn massive attention and acclaim from fans worldwide, exemplifying his enduring popularity no matter where he goes.

