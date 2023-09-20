BWSSB Appeals To Cauvery Management To Save River Water For People Of Bengaluru

To meet the city's needs, it's crucial that there is a minimum flow of 700 cusecs of water in the Shiva Dam, Malavalli. However, given the below-average monsoon rainfall in the state this year, there is concern about potential water shortages.

The BWSSB has committed to supplying 1.6 TMC of water every month until December 2023 to ensure uninterrupted drinking water for the city. However, starting from January 2024, 2.42 TMC of water will be required monthly to meet the city's growing demand.

To address this challenge, the board has proposed storing an additional 10 TMC of water in the Kabini and KRS reservoirs. This reserve would serve 110 village areas in the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan region. The board has urged the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation to prioritize and facilitate this water storage.

This is the fourth time the BWSSB has written to the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation in pursuit of securing the necessary water supply for Bengaluru. Despite the board's efforts, the government has been diverting Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, prompting this urgent appeal for water reserves in Kabini and KRS reservoirs.