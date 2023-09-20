Pro Kannada Activists Urge Sandalwood Actors To Voice Their Opinions On Cauvery Dispute

He highlighted the role of Dr. Rajkumar, Ambarish, and Vishnuvardhan as those who had previously shown support for farmers in Karnataka. He lamented the absence of such support today, as farmers and Kannada residents face pressure from external factors threatening the Cauvery River.

Bengaluru residents cannot receive water from Cauvery due to water shortage: Minister G Parameshwar

They even shared posters of the Sandalwood actors on Social Media, who haven't voiced their opinions on the ongoing water issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They have questioned the Actors work in Pan India films and asked them to speak out about the ongoing Cauvery dispute, along with their busy schedules.



Prakash urged the 7 crore Kannadigas not to rely on these actors and instead stand in solidarity with the farmers, and stressed the vital role of agriculture in sustaining the community. He stated that their struggle and the protests are solely purposed towards solving the Cauvery dipsute between the two states.