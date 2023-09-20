Football Legend Ronaldinho To Grace Kolkata's Durga Puja Festivities

As a two-time Ballon d'Or recipient, Ronaldinho is also likely to attend varisponsor meet-and-greet events and explore the nearby town of Rishra.

The involved official has been instrumental in bringing football icons like Maradona, Pele, and Cafu to the city in the past. Moreover, he played a pivotal role in arranging the visit of the current Argentine World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, to Kolkata this July.

It is worth noting that Ronaldinho already has his own football academy in Kolkata, known as the R10 Academy, located in Rajarhat.

