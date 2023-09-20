Aloo Bhujia To Poha-Chivda: 6 Popular Indian Namkeen To Make At Home

Aloo Bhujia is a classic Indian namkeen made with potato and gram flour seasoned with spices. Here are 6 popular Indian namkeen to make at home.

Bhelpuri is a spicy and savoury namkeen snack made of puffed rice and veggies with chutney.

Ganthiya is a deep-fried namkeen snack prepared with gram flour dough mixed with salt and carom seeds.

Chakli is a deep-fried namkeen snack made from rice flour with gram flour and spices.

Coat cornflakes with spicy masala mix of chilli powder, turmeric, salt, peanuts and other nuts and roast it for crunch.

Chivda is made and prepped with flattened rice, cashew nuts, peanuts and spiced rice.