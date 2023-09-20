When Karan Johar Cried In Front Of Salman Khan During Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (THROWBACK)

ALSO READ: Actor Prakash Raj complains against Bengaluru YouTube channel, accuses of threatening his life

Karan said, "After Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan said no. I was very depressed. One day, I was at Chunky Panday's house for a party. Salman came up to me. He said I heard you have been shopping. He said you need to be really confident to do that part and asked me to come and narrate it to him the next day."

He considered it a great chance and followed the instructions of Salman. Karan had arrived at the Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai sets at 8:45 a.m. for a 9 a.m. shift. The film was backed and produced by Ramesh S Taurani. Karan also shares, "He looked at me and said, Are you crazy? He is not coming before 2. But I was like, I will do what it takes."

Revisiting the first day of the shoot, Karan said, "We were filming the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. Salman came in wearing torn jeans and a black t-shirt. We had made a suit for him. I was scared of Salman. I am still. At that moment, he said, you know what, no dulha has ever worn torn jeans and made it a trend. Though I said okay, I immediately sensed my blood pressure rising. At one point, I told him that the film set is grand and Kajol is wearing this huge lehenga. But he said he wants to do this in a T-shirt. I reluctantly said no and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit and mentioned that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying."

