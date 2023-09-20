Health Hazards: 5 Dangerous Side Effects Of Drinking Excessive Coconut Water

ALSO READ: Digestive health to weight management: 7 benefits of Bell Peppers

Here are 5 dangerside effects of excessive consumption of Coconut Water:

1. Digestion Issues:

Coconut water has natural laxative properties due to its high fibre content. Consuming excessive amounts may lead to diarrhoea or an upset stomach.

2. Electrolyte Imbalance:

Over-excessive consumption of coconut water can lead to an electrolyte imbalance if you have kidney issues which can affect heart rhythm and cause symptoms like weakness, irregular heartbeat, or muscle cramps.

3. High Calorie Intake:

Drinking excessive amounts can contribute to a high-calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain if not balanced.

4. Kidney Stones:

Coconut water is a source of oxalates, which are compounds that can contribute to the formation of painful kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

5. Blood Pressure Fluctuations:

While the potassium content in coconut water can help regulate blood pressure, excessive potassium intake, especially for those with kidney problems, can lead to high potassium levels in the blood (hyperkalemia).

