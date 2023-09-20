Chacha Chaudhary And Sabu Are Back!

Remember those delightful adventures we shared with Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu? These endearing characters hold a special place in the hearts of readers even today

Chacha Chaudhary finds himself embarking on a new adventure. Enter the Election Commission, the guardian of democracy, and Pran Comics, the storyteller

At Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar unveiled the comic book 'Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal'

The mission is clear: to inspire the youth, the future torchbearers of our democracy, to participate actively in the festival of democracy.



As we turn the pages, Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, and Billoo come to life once again, guidingthrough the intricate world of elections.

Chacha Chaudhary turns into guide for young readers, introducing them to essential apps like cVigil and KYC developed by ECI.



The comic also emphasizes the crucial role women play in our democracy, aligning with the ECI's efforts to promote female voter participation.

This comic book is a versatile tool, addressing variaspects of voter awareness. The story weaves together the values of honesty, kindness, and compassion

Chacha Chaudhary's popularity resonates deeply in small towns and villages across India. Created by Cartoonist Pran in 1960, the character has withstood the test of time.

