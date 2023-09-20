From Almonds To Sweet Potato: Superfoods For Healthy Eyes

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Maintaining healthy eyes requires more than just proper treatment; it also involves a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins. Explore the superfoods that support improved eyesight
A balanced, nutritidiet with these superfoods can significantly promote and preserve eye health, reducing the risk of eye disorders.
Almonds are packed with vitamin E. Regular intake of vitamin E can help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts
Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, which reduce risk of age-related vision issues. They also have vitamins C, E, and zinc
Known for their high vitamin A and beta carotene content, carrots play a vital role in enhancing eye health. These nutrients reduce chances of eye infections
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collards are rich in lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin C. These nutrients may help prevent significant eye disorders
Particularly salmon, fish is a great choice for visual health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish supports optimal vision and helps prevent dry eyes
Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene, which converts into active vitamin A in the body. It aids in adjusting to light changes and prevents night blindness
