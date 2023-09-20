From Almonds To Sweet Potato: Superfoods For Healthy Eyes

A balanced, nutritidiet with these superfoods can significantly promote and preserve eye health, reducing the risk of eye disorders.



Almonds are packed with vitamin E. Regular intake of vitamin E can help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts

Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, which reduce risk of age-related vision issues. They also have vitamins C, E, and zinc

Known for their high vitamin A and beta carotene content, carrots play a vital role in enhancing eye health. These nutrients reduce chances of eye infections

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collards are rich in lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin C. These nutrients may help prevent significant eye disorders

Particularly salmon, fish is a great choice for visual health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish supports optimal vision and helps prevent dry eyes

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene, which converts into active vitamin A in the body. It aids in adjusting to light changes and prevents night blindness