Bespoke Treatment Joins Forces With Kernel For Groundbreaking Clinical Study On Depression Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Bespoke Treatment
Mental Health at Bespoke Treatment
Bespoke Treatment, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Kernel, an innovator in non-invasive neuroimaging technology. Working with Kernel on the PREDICT study allowsto double down on our mission of accessibility, leveraging the latest neuroscience to provide individualized care.” - Ben Spielberg, CEO Bespoke TreatmentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bespoke Treatment, a renowned mental health clinic committed to personalized mental healthcare, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Kernel, an innovator in non-invasive neuroimaging technology. Together, they are embarking on a transformative observational study aimed at identifying biomarkers of depression treatment response using Kernel's revolutionary Flow2 neuroimaging technology.
Depression affects millions of individuals and remains a leading cause of disability worldwide. In the United States, rates of depression have been on the rise since 2006, with a concerning increase in suicide rates among teens and young adults. While there are now more treatment options available, ranging from psychotherapy to medication and brain stimulation therapies like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Accelerated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, finding the right treatment for everyone remains a significant challenge, especially as new treatments emerge.
In this landmark study, Bespoke Treatment, in collaboration with Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute and Clinnova Research Solutions, will leverage the scalable and user-friendly Flow2 technology. The study aims to measure patients as they undergo depression treatments, exploring individual patient-level biomarkers that could pave the way for personalized interventions and more effective depression treatment strategies. The Flow2 is a multimodal brain imaging device, incorporating fNIRS and EEG technology, which tracks functional brain activity using oxygenated and deoxygenated blood similarly to an fMRI machine, but with greater accessibility for everyday practitioners.
CEO of Kernel, Ryan Field, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Bespoke Treatment is the first step toward building biomarkers for optimal depression treatments, unlocking a new era of precision medicine where treatment decisions are guided by brain measurements and patient outcomes are significantly improved."
Bespoke Treatment's CEO and neuroscientist, Ben Spielberg M.S., also shared his enthusiasm for the study:
"Bespoke Treatment is dedicated to making high-quality mental healthcare accessible. Our program integrates cutting-edge science with personalized mental health treatment plans. Working with Kernel on the PREDICT study allowsto double down on our mission of accessibility, leveraging the latest neuroscience to provide individualized care. Moreover, we are excited to contribute to the discovery of biomarkers that will transform depression treatment in the future."
The multi-site observational study aims to recruit over 200 individuals initiating new treatments for depression. The data collected through this partnership by Flow2 and analyzed by Kernel's deep learning algorithms are poised to drive innovation and bringcloser to a future where depression treatment is personalized, efficient, and effective.
About Bespoke Treatment:
Bespoke Treatment, with mental health clinics in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas, is a renowned for its personalized treatment approaches. The clinic offers a full range of outpatient mental health services, including virtual PHP and IOP, TMS and ketamine therapy , medication management, and routine psychiatry. Their geographically diverse locations ensure that top-tier mental health care is accessible and convenient for a broader range of individuals in these areas.
About Kernel:
Kernel is a leader in non-invasive neuroimaging technology, dedicated to building robust brain-based biomarkers that drive precision neuromedicine. Their scalable and research-grade data quality neuroimaging technology, Flow2, is set to revolutionize the field of depression treatment.
Ben Spielberg, CEO
Bespoke Treatment
+1 (833) 867-2329
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107108380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.