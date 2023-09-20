Family Law Attorney Sherri Evans Rgnized As A Top Super Lawyer And Among The Top 50 Women Lawyers In Texas

Crain Caton & James

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Houston, Texas – September 20, 2023 – Sherri Evans , an esteemed family law attorney at Crain Caton & James , has achieved a remarkable milestone in her legal career by being recognized as one of the top lawyers in the state of Texas. Sherri Evans has been honored as a Super Lawyer for an impressive span of 16 years, from 2008 to 2023, a testament to her unwavering dedication and outstanding legal acumen.

Super Lawyers is a prestigiand exclusive list that acknowledges exceptional attorneys within specific practice areas. These individuals are meticulously selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of varicriteria, showcasing their exceptional skills, commitment, and expertise.

Sherri Evans' dedication to the legal profession has garnered her not one, but two remarkable distinctions. She has been named among the top 100 lawyers in Texas, a remarkable recognition that sets her apart in a highly competitive field.

In a state known for its thriving legal community, Sherri Evans has consistently demonstrated her legal prowess and commitment to her clients. Her dedication has not gone unnoticed, and her contributions to the legal field have been recognized with her inclusion in the "Top 50: Women Super Lawyers." This exclusive list comprises exceptional attorneys who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishments.

Selection for the Top 50 Women Super Lawyers lists is a rigorand meticulprocess. It involves nominations, independent research evaluations, and peer reviews within specific practice areas, ensuring that only the most exceptional lawyers earn this prestigirecognition.

Sherri Evans' recognition as a top Super Lawyer and one of the top 50 women lawyers in Texas is a reflection of her unwavering commitment to excellence and her dedication to serving her clients with the highest level of legal expertise.

Sherri Evans' journey in the legal profession began after her graduation from Tulane University Law School in 1992 and her dedication, commitment, and exceptional legal skills have continued to shine throughout her impressive career.

Crain Caton & James, a prominent law firm in Houston, Texas, has the privilege of having Sherri Evans as a valuable member of their team. Her work in Family Law has positively impacted countless lives within the local community.



