Together For The Future: Multinational Executives On China

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire / -- From April to September 2023, the "Multinational Executives on China" series of international exchanges was held by China Centre for International Communication Development in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Chongqing Municipality. 30 executives from 20 well-known multinational enterprises visited leading local enterprises and industrial parks and engaged in dialogues with Chinese entrepreneurs and governments. The executives of multinational enterprises have learned more about China's economic development and high-level opening-up policies through visits and exchanges.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.