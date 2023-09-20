Glycerin Market Size Projections Exhibit A CAGR Of 6.90%, Likely To Attain A Value Ofd 7.21 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seattle, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycerin market is expected to grow from 2021 & 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The rising adoption of the glycerin in food and beverage industry is the primary factor for market growth and development for glycerin in present scenario. Glycerin is the main component of triglycerides that is usually found in vegetable oil animal fat, and crude oil. Glycerol is derived from biodiesel production or from soap. Glycerin is an organic alcohol mixture of sugar and alcohol and is fully miscible in water.

The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Glycerin Market Size by Source (Biodiesel, Soaps),Process (Trans esterification, Saponification, Fat Splitting), Grade (Refined, Crude) End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Tobacco, Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.60 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 7.21 billion CAGR 6.90% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered Type, Form, Application, and Regions Drivers

Increasing demand for paraffin wax for candle making Rising demand for paraffin wax from the cosmetics industry Opportunities Growing usage of paraffin wax in the therapy Restraints Price fluctuation and environmental concern

The biodiesel segment is expected to register highest growth of 7.2% over the forecast time period.



The source segment is divided into biodiesel and soaps. The biodiesel segment is expected to register highest growth of 7.2% over the forecast time period. The segment growth is attributed because of the growing demand for sustainable and renewable energy resources. The glycerin market will expand as long as there is an increasing production of biodiesel.



The trans-esterification segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 1.38 Billion in 2020.



The process segment includes saponification, trans-esterification and fat splitting. The trans-esterification segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 1.38 Billion in 2020. The segment growth is mainly attributed because trans-esterification of triglycerides with alcohols is a process which is broadly used in biodiesel production plants.

The refined segment dominated the market in 2020.



The grade segment includes crude and refined. The refined segment dominated the market in 2019. The segment growth is mainly attributed because rising acceptance of refined glycerin in pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care industry sectors.



The personal care segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 0.99 Billion in 2020.



The end-user segment is divided into pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverages, personal care, tobaand others. The personal care segment dominated the market with a market value of USD 0.99 Billion in 2020. The demand for glycerin in cosmetics and healthcare industries in the forecast years is rising, thereby boosting the Glycerin market size.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia- Pacific is dominating the market with the market value of USD 0.84 Billion in 2020. The regional growth is mainly attributed because of the rise in living standards of the people across the globe. The rise in disposable income of the people coupled with the change in lifestyle of the people is going to favor the market growth and development in the present scenario. Europe region is projected to hold the second largest market share of around 27% in 2020. The regional growth is attributed owing to the stable growth f biodiesel production in and across the region.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of market include Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Godrej Industries, Croda International PLC, Cargill Incorporated, P&G Chemicals, KAO Corporation, Avril Group, The DOW Chemical Company (Olin Corporation), Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg, PT Smart TBK, VitProducts Inc., PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations TBK, Twin Rivers Technologies Inc., Pacific Oleochemicals SdnBhd, PT SumiAsih Oleochemicals Industry, Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company (VVF), Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd., PT Cisadane Raya Chemicals and Timur Oleochemicals among others.



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (k units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



