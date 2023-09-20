Holu Hou Energy Rgnized As Innovative Techpany Of The Year

“We are very proud of the work our team has done in bringing not only the technological excellence of our HHE EnergyCluster but also in our ability to bring low-income rental housing communities the ability to take advantage of this technology while delivering more energy for less cost,” said Ted Peck, President of HHE.“The HHE EnergyCluster's innovative technology allows for installing and generating far greater solar energy while using far fewer batteries than traditionally built solar systems. Our first deployment of this technology was in 2021 at the Koa's project in Koloa on Kaua'i, where we provided this technology for 134 low-income housing in 23 total buildings. There are approximately 200,000 MDU tenant units in Hawaii that to date are without the benefits of solar electricity. It is our mission to change this every day when our team here comes to work.”



The core problem HHE solves for Mis the long-standing barrier of tenant unit load pattern and amount variability. This has effectively blocked solar from being installed on individually metered tenant units as the economic and financing model hasn't existed. Attempts at addressing these properties through Community Solar or VirtualMetering have been largely unsuccessful, so penetration of that market has been close to non-existent. The proprietary HHE EnergyCluster takes excess PV generation from any tenant unit that isn't consuming it and using HHE's Active Process Control sends it to other tenant units in the cluster that don't have enough PV to meet their demand. This enables generation utilization and efficiency that is not possible through any other means.



HHE brought the EnergyCluster solution to California in March of this year and has excellent traction with some of the Nation's largest MDU property owners.“California is by far the largest market for MDU rental properties in the United States and there are about 3,000,000 rental property units in the State without solar”, said Brad Hansen CEO of Holu Hou Energy.“California MDU property owners, many of which own more than 10,000 rental units, have been looking for a solution and are embracing our EnergyCluster in a way that has been incredibly exciting. They finally see a modular and scalable solution that can cover up to 80% of the tenant unit load without exporting or being curtailed for little to no compensation. Avoided retail utility rates in California are even higher than in Hawaii in some locations, so the economics of moving the value of electricity to the MDU owner is pretty staggering when they see it and that is translating to 'customer pull'.”

Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Single-Family Residential, Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential and Commercial building markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin, and Shanghai, HHE engineers proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough HHE“EnergyCluster” technology that is key to the development of the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. HHE is a vital partner for investors and asset owners who are seeking ESG solutions. For more information, visit

