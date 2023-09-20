AMERICAN MODULAR SYSTEMS EXPANDS OPERATIONS WITH NEW SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OFFICE

Established modular manufacturer AMS opens its new Southern California office, marking a new chapter in innovative building solutions for the region.

New Temecula location is officially open, positioning AMS to better serve the diverse needs of the fast-growing Southern California market.

TEMECULA , CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- AMS , California's leading modular school manufacturer, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 6,872-square-foot office in the Temecula Corporate Center, a master-planned business park within the Westside Business Center. The new office is centrally located to provide professional services and client support for the entire Southern California region, from Santa Barbara County south to Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Imperial Counties.

The freestanding building includes conference and meeting space as well as offices, giving AMS a multifunctional venue to host educational and community events, along with business meetings and workshops.

AMS has been looking to increase the company's local presence in Southern California for some time, a move AMS VP of Operations Tony Sarich says will bring the business closer to new and existing clients in the rapidly growing southern region.

“We're looking forward to welcoming our clients, partners and the entire educational community to our new office,” Sarich said.“We want it to be a resource for schools, districts and stakeholders, a place where we can come together to collaborate and share ideas and information on modular buildings and the many ways we can make quality learning environments affordable to build.”

Sarich says AMS renovated the space to reflect the company's core values, using sustainable materials and configuring the floorplan to support an inclusive work community. The interior is daylit with large windows and a glass-walled reception area. A conference room, break room and open workspace offer flexible options for collaboration, with connections to an outdoor work/social area looking out to tranquil mountain views.

AMS has also expanded its workforce, adding new employees to the SoCal Team. Based out of the Temecula office, they'll provide support services for current and future Southern California projects.

The AMS SoCal office will work with AMS' main office in Manteca to create a cohesive service network that will strengthen the company's support capabilities in all areas of the state. AMS also has two factories in Manteca, with more than 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space to efficiently manage surge capacity.

Sarich said the new office is the next step in AMS' growth strategy, expanding the company's footprint to meet accelerated demand for school modernization throughout California.

“We're celebrating AMS' 40-year anniversary in 2023, and I can't think of a better way to honor our past and celebrate our future than continuing our commitment to sustained growth and excellent service. Creating closer connections to our clients and communities strengthens the vital relationships we've built and gives business the personal touch AMS has always been proud to provide.”

The new AMS office is located at 27440 Via Industria in Temecula and can be contacted at (951) 395-1921.

###

About AMS

American Modular Systems (AMS) is California's leading modular manufacturer, celebrating 40 years of delivering high quality learning spaces that empower students and teachers to achieve and succeed. AMS buildings are the ideal 21st century learning environment, integrating cutting-edge technology with innovative design at an affordable cost. Founded in 1983, AMS offers a full spectrum of customizable modular building solutions, featuring the award-winning GEN7 line of sustainable classrooms, as well as the AMS EVOLVE, AMS FORM and AMS 2GO brands.

For more information, visit .

Maggie Howland

American Modular Systems

+1 209-825-1921

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube