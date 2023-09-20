PG&E Eurages Tomers To Check LIHEAP Eligibility, Apply For Bill Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LIHEAP Funding Still Available to Help Low-Income Customers; More Than $73 Million in Energy Bill Assistance Already Provided to PG&E Customers in 2023
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than $73 million in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) credits already distributed in 2023, qualified Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers are on track to receive a record amount of LIHEAP financial assistance this year. LIHEAP funding is still available, and eligible PG&E customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to apply today to receive the annual federal support.
The average LIHEAP enrollee may receive a bill credit of nearly $1,000 through the program, which is administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development (CSD). LIHEAP provided more than $75 million in financial support to over 100,000 households in PG&E's service area in 2022.
"The LIHEAP program has helped thousands of PG&E customers get their energy bills back on track, and there is funding available to help even more who qualify. LIHEAP distributed a record amount to our customers in 2022, and we encourage others who may be eligible to apply for support this year," said Vincent Davis, PG&E's Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.
Eligibility for LIHEAP services can vary depending on factors including income, household size and place of residence. For more information or to find a local LIHEAP agency to apply, visit
or call (866) 675-6623.
Additional Financial Assistance Programs
In addition to LIHEAP, customers with past-due utility balances are encouraged to explore other state and federal assistance programs, including:
Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP):
Helps households pay down their residential water or wastewater bills through this program offered by CSD. Eligible customers with past-due balances can receive up to $15,000 in bill support. For more information on LIHWAP, visit
or call (866) 675-6632. Customers must apply by Dec. 31, 2023.
Intefor All:
Providers offer plans as low as $9.95 per month to income-qualified households. Many plans require no deposit, commitment, or installation fee. Learn more at .
PG&E offers income-eligible customers other ways to save on energy expenses including:
California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE):
Provides a discount of 20% or more each month on gas and electricity bills. Customers can apply at .
Family Electric Rate Assistance Program (FERA):
Offers a monthly discount of 18% on electricity bills for households with 3+ people. Customers can apply for FERA at . Medical Baseline : Gives up to a 12% discount for customers with special energy needs due to devices used for certain medical conditions. Apply at .
