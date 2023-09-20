Glorium Technologies Was Named To The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Privatepanies In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Glorium Technologies, a software development company, excelling in Healthcare & Real Estate solutions, earned its 4th Inc. 5000 honor for fast growth. We are thrilled to be included in the Inc. 5000's list for the fourth year in a row! It's an honor to be recognized in this way, and it's a testament to our team's hard work and dedication” - Andrei Kasyanau, Chief Executive Officer at Glorium TechnologiesPRINCETON, NJ, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The list represents an unparalleled look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.
Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at .
"As a team of professionals completely committed to our clients' success, we are deeply grateful to attribute this milestone to our 100+ clients who opened doors of opportunity for Glorium Technologies," adds Andrei Kasyanau, Chief Executive Officer at Glorium Technologies.
About Glorium Technologies
Glorium Technologies is a tech consulting and engineering company that provides end-to-end digital solutions for Healthcare and Real Estate. From planning to building and maintenance, we are your ultimate destination for software development services.
For over 13 years, Glorium Technologies has been at the forefront of building a culture of quality by mixing the right technologies, people, and processes. Our mission is to helpindustry innovators transform their ideas into high-profit products that make a difference in the Healthcare and Real Estate industries
With the trust of 100+ satisfied clients, Glorium Technologies is fully dedicated to crafting cost-effective Real Estate and Healthcare software, guaranteeing seamless delivery while maximizing the value you receive.
If you are looking for a trusted software development company, let's get in touch .
About Inc. 5000 List
Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. The resource ranks companies by overall revenue growth over three years.
Inc. is the world's leading and one of the most credible business media, providing companies with knowledge, tools, and connections to thrive. Its elite Inc. 5000 list, announced yearly since 1982, analyzes business data to acknowledge and highlight the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.
