OG's Dr. Tin B. Rinehart, M.D. Makes TV Appearance On T 12'S Live

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TSAOG, a leading orthopedic care practice, is pleased to announce the successful TV appearance of Dr. Dustin B. Rinehart, M.D. on KSAT 12'sLive on September 18, 2023.
Dr. Dustin B. Rinehart, M.D. is a new and welcomed addition to the TSAOG team. Dr. Rinehart is a board-eligible orthopedic surgeon and is fellowship-trained in joint replacement. He treats patients aged 18 years of age and older.
During Dr. Rinehart's appearance onLive, he discussed hip arthritis as well as the surgical and non-surgical treatment options that TSAOG offers. Hip arthritis occurs when the cartilage, or padding, has been worn out, leaving the ball and socket joint in a bone-on-bone state. Dr. Rinehart offered valuable tips on when to seek medical attention for those possibly experiencing hip arthritis. According to Dr. Rinehart, the causes of hip arthritis can vary, such as an underlying diagnosis, a previinjury, or simply wearing out the cartilage over time. Treatment options for hip arthritis begin with non-surgical methods such as applying heat or ice, activity modification, or topical anti-inflammatories and medications. For those requiring orthopedic surgery, most knee and hip replacement procedures have patients up and walking the same day.
Existing and potential patients of Dr. Rinehart are invited to watch the feature onLive to learn more about TSAOG's approach to treating hip arthritis.
John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout the San Antonio and South Texas areas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice also offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker's compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.
