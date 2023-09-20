FAVOR DELIVERY SHARES INAUGURAL DATA REPORT REVEALING HOW TEXAS ORDERS IN

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Favor Delivery , the only restaurant delivery app by and for Texans that is part of H-E-B, released today its first-ever How Texas Orders In Report . Launched in conjunction with the company's latest brand campaign by the same name, the report provides an inside look into the palates and preferences of Texas residents across the state over the past year.

Data pulled between August 2022 and August 2023 for the report reveals that, unsurprisingly, tacos reign supreme as the most-Favored item across the state with burgers and French fries coming in as the second and third most-Favored items for the year.

"As Texas' only Texas-based food delivery app serving over 400 cities, we have an incredible number of insights on how Texas orders in," said Keith Duncan, Favor Delivery CEO. "This not only uniquely positions Favor to serve Texans better than any other delivery service, it also helpsshare the local food stories of all the regions across our state."

In addition to revealing the numbers on the top ordered items overall and Texas tried-and-true favorites such as BBQ and chili, the report includes breakdowns by market for most-Favored alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, condiments, snacks and cultural cuisines. The report also highlights non-food items that are essential to life in Texas, such as sunscreen and allergy medicine, and other iconically Texan items, like cowboy boots.

LET'S TACO-bout it

Austinites ranked first in most tacos ordered across all Texas markets, with San Antonio coming in second. The TTallies section of the report details preferred sapairings and proteins across different cities, and seemingly settles the age-old debate of, "flour vs. corn?"

"Tacos being the most-Favored food across Texas proves just how much they are a part of our state's culture," said Chris Flores, Favor's chief tofficer. "They also tell a big piece of the story of our great state. You can trace the Mexican influence and how each region adopted this influence into their local culture through the t- it's a history lesson through your taste buds."

Favor's 2023 How Texas Orders In Report also details seasonal ordering trends, shedding light on how Texans celebrate during major holidays, including New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day and even the biggest sports games of the year.

Key findings from the report include:



Texas treats:



Rio Grande Valley leads the way for TAMALE orders, while Dallas - Fort Worth Favors the most CHICKEN-FRIED STEAK of any market.

The Texas trio of dips:



Following much debate over the best thing to dip tortilla chips in, SAwins the number one spot, followed by

QUESO, then GUACAMOLE.

What Texans drink:





Favor orders for ICED COFFEE significantly outnumber HOT COFFEE orders across the state.



San

Antonians like to quench their thirst with BIG RED®

and ICED TEA, while Austinites prefer to get KOMBUCHA, DR PEPPER®

and COFFEE delivered.

Houston is decidedly the WINE consumption capital of Texas, placing more delivery orders for this beverage than any other market, with a preference for

CHARDONNAY, CABESAUVIGNON, PINOT GRIGIO and ROSÉ.

College cravings:





BURGERS, TACOS and CHICKEN TENDERS are a hit for college students across Texas' top universities.

Students at Rice University, however, have cravings that stand out from their peers, with a penchant for Favoring DONUTS, SUSHI and

KOLACHES. At Texas Christian University, PASTA, QUESADILLAS and BURRITOS take the top spot, whereas COOKIES are a popular order at Baylor University. University of Texas at Arlington has an affinity for EGG ROLLS.

The sauce is boss:



Austin keeps its condiment choices mild with the most RANCH and KETCHUP orders, while Rio Grande Valley likes to spice things up with HOT SAUCE and

CHAMOY.

Favor – it's more than just food delivery:





Dallas-Fort Worth demonstrates Texas pride with the most COWBOY BOOTS and HATS ordered.



Texans love their dogs! Houston pet owners Favor the most DOG TOYS, followed by Austin residents.



Outdoorsy Austin Favors the most OTC ALLERGY MEDICINE and SUNSCREEN.

Sunny CorChristi orders more POOL FLOATS than any other market.

For every season:





Orders for WINGS fly up during top national football and college basketball games.

BURGERS are more popular than HOT DOGS across all markets on the Fourth of July.

Snack attack:

The most popular convenience store cravings statewide are

TAKIS®

and CRUNCHY FLAMIN' HOT LIMÓN CHEETOS®.

