Profacgen Released Back-To-School Season Special Diunt

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Profacgen, a state-of-the-art protein service provider, released a month-long back to school promotion during September, 2023 to express gratitude to its customers and help them be prepared for the new semester.
Providing custom services in the biological sciences, Profacgen is dedicated to enabling easy access to the latest tools, techniques, and expertise with competitive pricing and rapid turnaround time. As September is here, bring along the excitement of the new academic year. Profacgen is proud to release this promotion to boost scientific study with comprehensive suite of protein services from protein expression and purification to innovative drug discovery services.
This back-to-school season, Profacgen offers its customers with 5%-10% off discount for all services bought before the end of September 2023. The specific discount applied depends on the particular service chosen. When making inquiry or purchase, the customers need to utilize the promo code to get the sale.
According to Crystal, the chief marketing staff at Profacgen, their featured protein services are also included in this discount, including:
Protein Expression and Purification
Avail Profacgen's world-class services to scrutinize protein structures or study their function, helping secure optimal protein yield and purity.
Protein Interaction Analysis
Unleash the potential of its customers' protein studies with cutting-edge services, investigating protein dynamics as well as protein-protein, protein-ligand, or protein-DNA interactions.
Protein Engineering
Innovate with advanced protein engineering services that modify and create proteins with enhanced properties to suit unique research needs.
Protein Labeling
Illuminate research with efficient and precise protein labeling services, crucial for variapplications including immunoassays, cell tracing, and fluorescence microscopy.
PROTAC Services
Pioneer the next generation of therapeutics with PROTACs services, a transformative approach to disease treatment by degrading specific disease-causing proteins.
Bioinformation Platform
Exploit Profacgen's sophisticated bioinformation platform for reliable, data-driven insights to accelerate research process and outcomes.
Drug Discovery Services
Assist in identifying potential therapeutic compounds in quest for novel treatments.
“Whether you're a researcher, a postgraduate student, and an academic institution – step forward and take advantage of our Back-to-School season promotion. Aid your research journey with our diverse range of protein-related services, combined with our extensive expertise and technologically advanced resources.” Commented Crystal.
To know more detailed information about this promotion, please visit .
Ellen Burns
Profacgen
