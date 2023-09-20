Fetal Bovine Serum Market Set To Reach New Heights, Surpassingd 1.6 Billion By 2031 | TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fetal Bovine Serum Market
Rise in demand for fetal bovine as a raw material by number of pharmaceutical & biotech companies for vaccines for human and animals.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Fetal Bovine Serum Market for the period 2021-2031 is projected to experience substantial growth. Market report delves into the most recent developments and trends within this timeframe. It provides a concise overview of critical market facets, highlighting areas of robust demand among leading key players, prominent regions, and applications. Both qualitative and quantitative insights are furnished concerning the factors, obstacles, and opportunities that will shape the market's trajectory from 2021 to 2031.
The market for fetal bovine serum was assessed at USD 842.73 billion in 2020. From 2021 to 2031, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. By the end of 2031, it's anticipated that the market for fetal bovine serum would be worth more than USD 1.6 billion.
Fetal bovine serum (FBS) comes from the blood drawn from a bovine fevia a closed system of collection at the slaughterhouse. Fetal bovine serum is the most widely used serum-supplement for the in vitro cell culture of eukaryotic cells. This is due to it having a very low level of antibodies and containing more growth factors, allowing for versatility in many different cell culture applications. The globular protein, bovine serum albumin (BSA), is a major component of fetal bovine serum. The rich variety of proteins in fetal bovine serum maintains cultured cells in a medium in which they can survive, grow, and divide.
Fetal Bovine Serum Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the augmenting demand for FBS in biomedical research, particularly in drug discovery, stem cell research, and in-vitro fertilization. In addition, the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry across the globe is another key driver for the market. Moreover, the rise in investments in life sciences research and development (R&D) activities, coupled with advancements in cell-based technologies, are contributing to the expansion of the market. In addition to this, the rise of ethical and sustainability concerns surrounding its production is leading to the development and adoption of alternatives such as synthetic or chemically defined serum. Furthermore, strict regulations concerning the sourcing and production of FBS by the government bodies of several countries have led to an increased demand for traceable and certified products, thereby contributing to the market.
Key Players
ANFoods (Bovogen Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.)
ATCC
Bio-techne (Atlanta Biologicals, Inc.)
Captivate Bio
Danaher (Cytiva)
HiMedia Laboratories
Merck KGaA
Pan Biotech GmbH
Rocky Mountain Biologicals
TCS Biosciences Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Zen-Bio, Inc.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
A rise in R&D activities towards developing novel biopharmaceuticals and the growing pharmaceutical industry are forecast to drive the global fetal bovine serum market growth.
Developed and developing countries invest and fund more in research interventions, which encourages the global fetal bovine serum market growth.
A lack of skilled personnel and ethical concerns about misuse of biotechnology research practices may have a negative impact on the global fetal bovine serum market growth.
The untapped potential of emerging markets will likely turn out to be lucrative for the key players operating in the overall fetal bovine serum market in the near future.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Segmentation
Application
Drug Discovery
Cell Media Culture
In Vitro Fertilization
Human & Animal Vaccine Production
Diagnostic
Others
End-user
Research & Academic Institutes
Industry
Healthcare Facilities
